Is LinkedIn Becoming the Next Facebook for Gen Z?

LinkedIn, the digital business-oriented social network that first launched in 2002, is undergoing a transformation as Generation Z enters the workforce. With Gen Z users embracing post-pandemic transparency on social media platforms, the lines between professionalism and personal sharing are becoming blurred. This shift in behavior has raised questions about whether LinkedIn is turning into the next Facebook.

In recent years, LinkedIn has seen an increase in users sharing non-work-related information, such as personal experiences, divorce details, baby announcements, sports team opinions, and political events. This trend has been attributed to Gen Z, who are known for their comfortability with online sharing. Oversharing, once associated with platforms like Facebook, is now becoming a part of the LinkedIn culture.

The etiquette on LinkedIn is also changing. Direct messaging, once predominantly used for professional purposes, is now being used to form non-professional relationships. Furthermore, the practice of “humblebragging” has gained popularity, where users make self-deprecating statements to draw attention to their accomplishments without appearing arrogant.

While some members of the Marist College community express concern about this shift, fearing that personalization on LinkedIn could harm professional development, others see it as a positive change. They argue that transparency can bring people closer together online and foster a sense of community.

Jeffrey Basinger, an assistant professor of journalism and multimedia storytelling, views the changes on LinkedIn as inevitable and believes that every social media platform evolves over time.

In the end, the future of LinkedIn rests in the hands of the next generation of employers and employees. As the workplace culture continues to evolve, LinkedIn will likely adapt to meet the needs and preferences of its users.

