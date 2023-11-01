The Impact of AI on the Job Market: LinkedIn Introduces an Intelligent Chatbot

LinkedIn, the renowned professional networking platform, believes that instead of eliminating jobs, Artificial Intelligence (AI) can assist in finding new employment opportunities. In line with this vision, LinkedIn has integrated a new AI-powered career advisor, a chatbot, that aims to help users determine their suitability for specific job roles and provide guidance on relevant skills to highlight during the hiring process. Additionally, the chatbot can address queries related to the hiring company.

Leveraging investments made Microsoft’s OpenAI, as LinkedIn is a subsidiary of the tech giant, the platform is incorporating AI-based solutions into its products. Erran Berger, the Vice President of Product Engineering at LinkedIn, revealed that their chatbot operates using the advanced GPT-4 model, developed Sam Altman’s company.

During the implementation process, the LinkedIn team faced challenges in reducing latency and ensuring a smooth user experience. The development of real-time platform capabilities became crucial to deliver near-instantaneous responses. These conversational experiences emulate a search-like interaction.

Apart from job searches, the AI-powered chatbot also simplifies user interactions providing summaries of posts on the main interface.

FAQ

How does LinkedIn’s AI work?

To utilize the tool, users need to select a job posting and ask questions such as “Am I a suitable candidate for this role?” The AI analyzes the candidate’s profile information and work experience to determine their eligibility. Subsequently, the chatbot identifies any gaps in their experience that might hinder their job application and provides recommendations on how to address these issues to improve their profile.

In recent weeks, LinkedIn announced layoffs of approximately 700 employees, primarily from their engineering team. However, with the introduction of these new features, they aim to accelerate revenue growth amid a challenging environment, as the company has been experiencing a slowdown over the past two years.

Note: This article is a creative adaptation of the original source and does not contain direct quotes from the source.