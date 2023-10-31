New Article: LinkedIn Partners with Persona to Enhance User Trust and Verification

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, has teamed up with Persona, a leading identity platform, to offer members in Brazil and Australia a seamless and secure identity verification process. By leveraging Persona’s unified identity platform, LinkedIn aims to provide its users with an extra layer of trust and authenticity in their networking experiences.

Through this partnership, millions of LinkedIn members will now have the ability to confirm their identity and add a verification badge to their profiles. This badge serves as a visible sign of authenticity, instilling confidence in other users and enhancing the overall LinkedIn experience.

LinkedIn’s Head of Trust and Privacy, Oscar Rodriguez, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We’re pleased to be partnering with Persona to help users add an extra layer of trust and authenticity to their LinkedIn experience. We’re looking forward to continuing to scale verification with Persona’s flexible, robust approach to identity.”

Persona’s unified identity platform equips businesses with customizable verification experiences while effectively mitigating fraud and adhering to compliance standards. The platform enables LinkedIn to offer its members a frictionless and secure method of verifying their government-issued NFC passports.

Rick Song, CEO of Persona, emphasized the shared vision between LinkedIn and Persona to create authentic connections across borders. He stated, “We share a common vision with LinkedIn to build authentic connections, regardless of where users are based. We’re excited to continue collaborating with their team and support their global expansion.”

As a global professional network, LinkedIn aims to empower professionals and create economic opportunities for every member of the workforce. With over 985 million members worldwide, the partnership with Persona further solidifies LinkedIn’s commitment to fostering a trusted and reliable networking environment.

FAQ:

Q: What is Persona?

A: Persona is a unified identity platform that enables businesses to securely collect, verify, and manage individuals’ identities while streamlining the entire process.

Q: What is the purpose of the verification badge on LinkedIn profiles?

A: The verification badge serves as a visible sign of authenticity, allowing users to trust and connect with verified members.

Q: What industries does Persona serve?

A: Persona serves a wide range of industries, including retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, real estate, hospitality, HR, edtech, legal services, home and childcare services, and more.

Q: Where is Persona headquartered?

A: Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 200 countries and territories, supporting 20 different languages.

