LinkedIn to Introduce AI Features for Recruitment and Advertising

LinkedIn, the business-oriented social networking service, will be integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its core businesses. These new features will enable recruiters to find potential job candidates asking questions in natural language and allow marketing professionals to create ad campaigns with a few simple clicks. LinkedIn, which is owned Microsoft, is utilizing technology from OpenAI, a Microsoft-backed company, to develop these AI features.

With over 950 million members, the majority of whom are non-paying users, LinkedIn generates revenue charging recruiters, marketing professionals, and sales professionals for access to its extensive database. Traditionally, customers had to search for candidates using data filters, keywords, and other search engine techniques. The process involved translating natural queries into a language that LinkedIn’s database could understand. However, with the new AI capabilities, recruiters can now pose questions naturally, and the computer can ask further questions to refine the search, such as considering other cities where the company has offices or suggesting candidates with similar skills but different job titles.

LinkedIn’s CEO, Ryan Roslansky, emphasizes the importance of focusing on skills rather than education or job titles when hiring in a rapidly changing job market. He believes that broadening the criteria for candidate selection, companies can identify suitable professionals from a larger pool of applicants. In addition to the AI features for recruitment, LinkedIn is also introducing tools designed for sales professionals to search for prospects and an AI-driven tool that can read a company’s website to create targeted marketing campaigns for business-to-business products and services.

LinkedIn does not plan to charge extra for these new features and expects that AI will augment rather than replace users’ roles, enabling them to adapt to changing job requirements. As technology continues to evolve, AI is playing a crucial role in enhancing the productivity and efficiency of professionals across various industries.

