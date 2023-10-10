The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Future of Work

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly developing technology that is reshaping the world of work. As concerns about job replacement AI increase, it is important to understand the potential opportunities and challenges it presents. During a recent conference, several key takeaways emerged regarding AI and its impact on the workforce.

Firstly, new technologies, including AI, are constantly reshaping the world of work. Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern emphasized the importance of empathy, resilience, and thoughtfulness in leadership. She embodies the changes that are occurring, particularly among younger generations who view concepts like equity and empathy as obvious. LinkedIn’s CEO, Ryan Roslansky, highlighted the positive aspects of AI, stating that it has the potential to lead to more fulfilling roles, greater equity, and significant career growth. AI can take on repetitive tasks, allowing employees to focus on more people-centric aspects of their jobs.

LinkedIn has responded to the increased demand for AI launching new generative AI capabilities, such as Recruiter 2024, which enhances the recruiting experience. Job postings and applications for AI-related roles have significantly increased in recent years, indicating the growing importance of AI in various industries.

Secondly, HR professionals have a responsibility to ensure that the human element is not overlooked amidst the rise of AI. Teuila Hanson, chief people officer at LinkedIn, stressed the importance of being people-centered and focusing on the human experience amid automation. She shared a personal anecdote about her mother, a bank teller, who reassured her colleagues that there would always be a place for tellers at the bank. This story highlights the need for leaders to make employees feel heard and valued.

Thirdly, embracing AI can bring about positive transformations within organizations. Donna Morris, executive vice president and chief people officer at Walmart, encouraged businesses to embrace AI and leverage its potential to enhance teams. She emphasized that while technology is essential, our humanity and people skills remain crucial.

Lastly, in order to keep up with the changing landscape, L&D and talent professionals should adopt AI and other emerging technologies. Terri Horton, founder of FuturePath, recommended taking courses on generative AI and utilizing various online resources to gain insights. Chris Louie, head of future of work and talent strategy at Thomson Reuters, emphasized the importance of being a user oneself and experimenting with AI to fully understand its capabilities.

In summary, as AI continues to advance, it is crucial for organizations to navigate the evolving landscape embracing AI, prioritizing the human element, and upskilling their workforce. AI has the potential to revolutionize the world of work, creating new opportunities and challenges. HR professionals and leaders must guide their teams through these changes, ensuring that employees feel valued and supported in this increasingly automated world.

