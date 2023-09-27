LinkedIn Leases Office Space in Mumbai for Expansion in India

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has secured a lease for approximately 18,000 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla complex. The company will be paying a monthly rent of ₹1 crore for a period of five years. The office space consists of six units on the fourth floor of the Maker Maxity building, located near RIL’s Jio Mall. The terms of the lease state that the landlords are obligated to keep the lease for the entire duration and cannot terminate it during the lease period.

The effective starting rental rate for LinkedIn’s office space is ₹565 per square foot per month. This rate will increase approximately 4.5% every year. LinkedIn, which entered the Indian market in 2009, has experienced significant growth in the country. It currently has over 100 million professionals engaging on the platform and has seen a four-fold increase in revenue in the past five years. In addition, India is the company’s second-largest market in the Asia Pacific region.

LinkedIn’s operations in India have gained prominence as the company switched off its China app. The platform has become a preferred choice among professionals in India for networking opportunities, beyond just job searching. To cater to the growing interest in the platform among vernacular speakers, LinkedIn also launched a Hindi version a few years ago.

Overall, the lease of office space in Mumbai signifies LinkedIn’s commitment to expanding its presence in India and leveraging the country’s potential as a major driver of its global growth.

