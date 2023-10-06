LinkedIn Announces Top Startups in Singapore Harnessing AI

LinkedIn has released its list of the top startups in Singapore that are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and leveraging Singapore’s talent pool. These startups have recognized the transformative potential of AI and its importance in staying competitive in Southeast Asia’s business and talent landscape.

The list was compiled using LinkedIn data, analyzing billions of actions taken over 950 million members on the platform. The data considered employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement, and the startups’ ability to attract top talent.

Among the top 10 startups in Singapore is Aspire, an all-in-one finance software for growing businesses. Joel Leong, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Aspire, has been instrumental in the company’s growth. Aspire has over 400 employees across four countries and serves over 15,000 startups and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Southeast Asia.

Youtrip, a regional financial technology startup, also made the list. Kelvin Lam, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Youtrip, oversees all marketing matters at the company. Youtrip provides a multi-currency mobile wallet in the APAC region.

Doctor Anywhere, a tech-enabled healthcare service provider, is another top startup in Singapore. Ng Xiao Yuan, the Head of Marketing at Doctor Anywhere, has played a crucial role in the company’s success.

Other startups on the list include Getgo Carsharing, Advance Intelligence Group, Sleek, Endowus, ADDX, Syfe, and Thunes. These startups are pushing the boundaries of AI in various industries, such as carsharing, financial services, and digital investment platforms.

The recognition of these startups highlights Singapore’s thriving ecosystem of innovative businesses. These companies are not only adopting AI technology but also attracting top talent and driving growth in the region.

Overall, LinkedIn’s list showcases the importance of AI in the startup landscape and how Singapore is positioning itself as a hub for AI-driven innovation.

