How to Invest in LinkedIn? A Guide for Investors

LinkedIn, the popular social media network for professionals, has grown exponentially over the years and now boasts over 830 million users worldwide. While LinkedIn itself is not a publicly traded company, there are still ways for investors to gain exposure to this platform purchasing shares in its parent company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

LinkedIn, founded in 2002 Reid Hoffman, quickly became a leading social network for professionals across various industries. Unlike other social media sites that gained popularity around the same time, such as Facebook and MySpace, LinkedIn focused specifically on connecting professionals together. It launched officially in 2003 and quickly gained 1 million active users in its first year.

One of LinkedIn’s key features is its ability to connect companies with potential job candidates. Professionals can market themselves to companies in their industry, while companies can expand their search for qualified candidates. This feature has contributed to LinkedIn’s success and continued growth in revenue.

In 2018, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for a staggering $26 billion. Since then, LinkedIn’s annual net revenue has seen a remarkable 162% increase. It has become an integral part of Microsoft’s business model, contributing nearly 7% of the tech giant’s total worldwide revenue in 2022.

As of now, purchasing shares in Microsoft is the best way for investors to gain exposure to LinkedIn. Microsoft’s stock can be found on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol MSFT. By investing in Microsoft, investors indirectly invest in LinkedIn, taking advantage of its growing popularity and revenue.

While many investors may wonder if there will be a LinkedIn IPO in the future, current indications suggest that Microsoft has no plans for an IPO. With LinkedIn’s significant contribution to Microsoft’s revenue and its continuous growth under Microsoft’s ownership, there hasn’t been a need for a public offering.

In conclusion, while LinkedIn itself is not publicly traded, investors can still gain exposure to this platform investing in Microsoft. LinkedIn’s success as a subsidiary of Microsoft, along with its growing user base and revenue, make it an attractive investment opportunity within the tech industry.

