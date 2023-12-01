New Opportunities on LinkedIn for Peruvian Executives

A month before the end of 2023, LinkedIn reached one billion users worldwide, and approximately 7 million of them are from Peru, according to Gabriela Denegri, founder of Brandtech and LinkedIn Top Voice LATAM 2022, which recognizes the most influential leaders on the platform. Surprisingly, only less than 3% (around 200,000 people) create regular content on LinkedIn, presenting a significant opportunity for Peruvian executives.

LinkedIn, often viewed as a professional networking platform, not only connects professionals but also serves as a gateway for them to showcase their expertise beyond their immediate circles. Establishing credibility, trust, and visibility are crucial for driving sales, says Denegri. By consistently publishing content, executives can build a reputation that generates confidence and ultimately drives business growth.

Denegri advises leaders to utilize their LinkedIn accounts to share diverse content that portrays them as “360 executives,” professionals whose value extends beyond their job responsibilities. Simply reposting or sharing company updates conceals the individual behind the brand’s message. Instead, executives should develop a strategy that aligns with their goals and highlights their work, networking activities, passions, or educational pursuits. This multifaceted approach creates genuine credibility.

To achieve real impact, Denegri emphasizes the need for a balance between educational or informative posts, personal insights, promotional content, and even entertainment. Each category, when strategically employed, contributes to an authentic and trustworthy online presence.

During the CADE Ejecutivos 2023 conference, Denegri observed the positive reception of LinkedIn posts from around 1,000 Peruvian executives and business leaders. However, she stresses that executive presence on social media should extend beyond events. Consistency is key for building a reputation and staying top of mind with the audience. A single post followed silence is a missed opportunity to communicate and engage with potential customers, leaving the field open for competitors.

It is clear that Peruvian executives can leverage LinkedIn’s vast user base and the scarcity of content creators to their advantage. By adopting a consistent publishing strategy that highlights their expertise and personal interests, they can build genuine credibility and establish themselves as thought leaders within their industries.

