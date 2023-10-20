Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Highlights LinkedIn Milestone and Vision for AI in Shareholder Letter

In a recent letter to shareholders, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella discussed the company’s performance and future goals. Microsoft reported record revenue of $211 billion and over $88 billion in operating income for fiscal year 2023. Nadella also revealed that LinkedIn surpassed $15 billion in revenue for the first time this fiscal year.

Nadella acknowledged the challenging times the world is currently facing but also highlighted the opportunities in the field of AI. He outlined Microsoft’s vision for a “new era of AI,” emphasizing the importance of natural language as a universal interface and the emergence of a powerful reasoning engine.

Nadella mentioned Microsoft’s “Copilot” as an everyday AI companion that will empower users across various activities, including accessing applications and browsing websites. He also discussed Microsoft’s commitment to enhancing security operations with Security Copilot, a solution that integrates large language models with domain-specific models to protect digital estates. Microsoft’s security business surpassed $20 billion in annual revenue.

Nadella touched on Microsoft’s impact in other sectors as well. He mentioned the company’s new Bing and Microsoft Edge browser, which combine search, browsing, chat, and AI to provide a unified web experience. He also highlighted the success of Xbox Game Pass in changing how games are shared, played, and watched.

In conclusion, Nadella emphasized Microsoft’s commitment to promoting and protecting human rights in the digital age. He also mentioned the company’s Climate Innovation Fund, which has allocated over $700 million to sustainable solutions.

Overall, Nadella’s letter to shareholders showcases Microsoft’s strong performance and its focus on AI, security, and innovation across various sectors.

