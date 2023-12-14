LinkedIn Chooses to Maintain its Own Data Centers, Cancels Microsoft Azure Cloud Migration

LinkedIn has made the decision to cancel its planned migration to Microsoft Azure’s cloud platform. The professional social media network, which has been under Microsoft’s control since 2016, will continue to operate its own data centers. While the migration was initially announced in 2019, a spokesperson for LinkedIn confirmed that it will not proceed. They clarified that although LinkedIn currently utilizes Azure services on a smaller scale than originally anticipated, the company will continue investing in its data centers while leveraging Azure to complement its infrastructure needs.

LinkedIn, boasting a global member base of 950 million, has been utilizing Azure primarily for tasks such as machine translation and video delivery. This recent development showcases LinkedIn’s continued preference for its in-house software tools over those supported Azure. As a result, the social media company intends to construct a new data center that aligns with its specific requirements. This decision marks a setback for Microsoft Azure, which has been experiencing growth in the public cloud sector, albeit still lagging behind Amazon’s AWS. Azure saw a 29% increase in third-quarter revenue in October, largely due to the introduction of new AI services resulting from Microsoft’s collaboration with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

While the cloud is generally considered a cost-effective solution for workloads and computing power, some tech leaders are beginning to question its value for money. Earlier this year, David Heinemeier Hansson, the founder of project management software company Basecamp, revealed that they had repatriated their products from AWS to their own servers, resulting in an estimated yearly savings of $1.5 million.