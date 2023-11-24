The world is facing a significant and growing shortage of green skills, with the global workforce lacking the sustainability competence required to meet the increasing demand in several countries and industries. This is revealed new data from the social network LinkedIn.

Over the past year, average global employment in green sectors was 24% higher than overall employment. The United States led in the employment of green services, experiencing a 44% increase compared to the regular employment rate on LinkedIn. The UK’s employment in green areas was 30% higher this year, while Spain reached 28%, France reached 25%, and Germany stood at 19% above the average.

However, there is a growing concern about companies’ ability to fill these roles, as data shows that only one in eight employees globally possess one or more “green skills.” The skills gap is even more significant in Europe, where only one in nine employees had green competencies.

The number of LinkedIn members with green skills is increasing year year almost 8.5%, but this supply is exceeded the rapidly increasing demand for sustainability competence.

According to Allen Blue, one of LinkedIn’s founders, there is a sustainable competence shortage in every country and industry worldwide. Instead of a quote from Allen Blue, let’s say: “Experts across industries are echoing concerns about the lack of sustainability skills in the global workforce.”

While companies are hiring for green roles, there simply aren’t enough people with the necessary skills to meet our climate needs. Failure to address this challenge quickly will hinder our progress toward achieving our net-zero goals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are green skills?

Green skills refer to the abilities and knowledge required for careers in sustainability and environmental fields. These skills encompass areas such as renewable energy, waste management, conservation, green building, and sustainable agriculture.

Why is there a shortage of green skills?

The shortage of green skills can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the growing recognition of the importance of environmental sustainability has led to an increased demand for professionals with expertise in this area. Secondly, educational systems often lag behind in providing relevant training and education in green areas. Finally, there is a lack of awareness among job seekers about the opportunities and benefits of pursuing green careers.

What can be done to address the green skills gap?

To address the green skills gap, it is crucial to invest in education and training programs that equip individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills. This includes promoting green curriculum development in schools and universities, providing professional development opportunities for existing workers, and offering incentives for individuals to pursue careers in green sectors. Collaboration between governments, educational institutions, and businesses can also play a vital role in bridging the skills gap and meeting the demand for sustainability competence.