AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes Faces Backlash for Mixing Massage and Management Meeting

A recent LinkedIn post AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes has sparked controversy and received criticism from several quarters. In the post, Fernandes shared a picture of himself sitting shirtless in front of a virtual meeting setup, while a masseur provided him with a massage. He praised the work culture at AirAsia, stating that he could have a massage and attend a management meeting simultaneously.

The post drew backlash from many internet users who found it inappropriate. Some commented on the lack of professionalism displayed in the photo, suggesting that Fernandes should have at least worn a shirt for the picture. Others criticized the CEO for trying to shift the blame to the person who suggested the massage.

While some users lauded Fernandes for his unconventional approach to work, the negative comments outweighed the positive ones. People accused him of setting a bad example for work ethics and questioned his personality and professional conduct.

Despite the backlash, the post garnered over 600 likes and numerous comments. Many criticized AirAsia’s work culture and the CEO’s behavior, highlighting the disconnect between company leaders and employees.

It is important to consider the implications of such actions for the overall perception of the company and its leadership. While unconventional work practices may be acceptable in certain contexts, this incident raises questions about professionalism and appropriate conduct in a business setting.

Sources: LinkedIn, AirAsia CEO Faces Backlash