New Data Center in the Works: LinkedIn Delays Transition to Azure

In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft’s plans to migrate LinkedIn to its Azure platform, codenamed ‘Blueshift’, have been put on hold. While the exact reasons behind this decision remain unclear, Microsoft and LinkedIn have mutually agreed to delay the project, according to a document seen CNBC.

LinkedIn, which has been operating using its own data centers, will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Despite the pause on the Azure migration, LinkedIn is set to build a new data center to meet its growing computing needs. This move suggests that the social media and networking platform does not have immediate plans to move forward with Project Blueshift.

The decision comes as Microsoft reports a 22.1% increase in its Cloud revenue, which includes Azure and other businesses, during the 2023 fiscal year. This growth has been driven the surging demand for Microsoft’s OpenAI generative AI products. At the same time, LinkedIn has experienced healthy growth with a 9.6% increase in its user base.

It is worth noting that Microsoft has been facing antitrust issues across the globe, partly due to allegations of unfair dominance and anticompetitive practices in the cloud services market. Despite these challenges, Microsoft currently holds the second position in the market, trailing behind AWS.

A LinkedIn spokesperson stated, “We are using both Azure to complement our infrastructure needs and further investing in our data centers.” This indicates that the platform is actively looking for ways to optimize its infrastructure while continuing to invest in its own data center capabilities.

As the landscape of cloud services continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether LinkedIn will eventually make the transition to Azure or if it will maintain its independent infrastructure strategy. For now, LinkedIn’s focus on building a new data center underscores its commitment to meeting the growing demands of its users and ensuring a seamless user experience.