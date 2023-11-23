The Future of Work: AI, Upskilling, and Diversity

As the world of work continues to evolve, professionals must adapt to stay ahead in their careers. LinkedIn, the global professional networking platform, recently reached a significant milestone of one billion members worldwide. With this achievement, LinkedIn has identified several transformative workforce trends that will shape the future world of work for the next billion members.

#1 Generative AI at the Forefront

The conversations about artificial intelligence (AI) on LinkedIn have seen a 70% increase globally between December 2022 and September 2023. In Southeast Asia markets, including the Philippines, job posts mentioning AI or Generative AI have doubled, with a 2.4x growth from 2021 to 2023. Professionals in the Philippines express confidence in discussing the impact of AI on their jobs, with 84% not shying away from such conversations with their bosses. More than half (55%) of the local workforce already use generative AI.

#2 Upskilling and Soft Skills

The skills required to succeed in any job have changed an average of 25% globally since 2015, and this rate of change is even higher in the Philippines at 31%. The advancement of AI technology is set to accelerate these shifts further, with skill changes projected to reach at least 65% globally 2030. As AI automates tasks, the importance of soft skills such as problem-solving, creativity, and communication is rising. Professionals in the Philippines believe these skills will become more critical as AI tools become more widely used at work.

#3 AI and a More Diverse Workforce

The past decade has seen a significant growth in company presence within the APAC region, indicating a trend of organizations expanding their global footprint. One potential benefit of AI is breaking down barriers in communication between cultures, geographies, and industries. Filipino professionals believe that AI will contribute to more equitable career opportunities, with 55% saying it will create more job opportunities outside metro cities. AI-related skills are seen as a way to level the playing field for professionals, regardless of their educational qualifications.

#4 Investing in AI to Attract Gen Z Talent

Companies that embrace AI technology will thrive in attracting and retaining young talent, particularly from Generation Z. Gen Z individuals may face job disruption due to AI, but learning AI skills, they can seize growing opportunities. Employers play a crucial role in supporting the development of Gen Z employees. Companies like SM Supermalls have already recognized the importance of a dynamic workplace culture and have incorporated digital tools and platforms for continuous learning, communication, and engagement to cater to the needs of Gen Z workers.

The future of work is being shaped AI, requiring professionals to upskill and adapt to changing skill requirements. AI has the potential to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce, while companies investing in AI technology are better positioned to attract and retain the next generation of talent.