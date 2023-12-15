LinkedIn Decides to Maintain Physical Data Centres Instead of Moving to Azure

LinkedIn, the popular social media platform for professionals, has reportedly chosen to abandon its plans of migrating its data centre technology to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. This decision comes as a surprise, considering that the project, codenamed “Blueshift,” was announced in 2019. According to sources familiar with the matter, LinkedIn has opted to continue utilizing physical facilities to meet its computing needs.

Although the reasons behind this change in strategy have not been officially disclosed, a LinkedIn representative stated that they are still relying on Azure to complement their infrastructure requirements. The company also emphasized the importance of Azure in enhancing productivity and delivering value to their members.

The news of LinkedIn’s decision comes at a time when Microsoft has reported strong growth in its cloud services revenue, including Azure, which experienced a 29% year-on-year increase. Microsoft had acquired LinkedIn for $27 billion in 2016, and the professional social networking platform has since surpassed one billion users globally.

This perplexing development is a setback for Microsoft, as it had been striving to establish a stronger presence in the cloud infrastructure market and compete directly with Amazon Web Services. However, despite this setback, Microsoft’s stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) has still performed well throughout the year, with an increase of over 50%.

LinkedIn’s choice to maintain physical data centres instead of migrating to Azure showcases that companies continue to have diverse preferences and needs when it comes to managing their technological infrastructure. This decision highlights the complexities involved in the industry and the importance of flexibility in meeting the unique requirements of each organization.