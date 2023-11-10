LinkedIn Exposes Black Cube’s Covert Video Campaign Targeting Hungarian Activists and Journalists

A recent revelation professional networking site LinkedIn has exposed the involvement of private spy firm Black Cube in a hidden video campaign aimed at Hungarian activists and journalists during the country’s last election. The campaign utilized a network of fake personas created Black Cube to connect with targets on the platform through bogus job postings.

Mona Damian, a researcher for LinkedIn, disclosed these details during the Cyberwarcon conference in Arlington, Virginia, explaining how video conversations took place with some targets off-platform. Clips from these conversations were later exploited as part of a discrediting campaign against non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Hungary.

Following the exposure, LinkedIn took swift action, removing the network of fake Black Cube-run accounts and ultimately deleting Black Cube’s LinkedIn company page due to the significant abuse and violation of the platform’s terms of service.

Black Cube, an Israeli firm known for its covert operations, did not immediately comment on these revelations. However, the company has previously stated that it does not operate in cyberspace and that its actions are fully compliant with local laws, without addressing the specific allegations.

While LinkedIn did not disclose the client who may have engaged Black Cube’s services, Politico previously reported that Black Cube had been accused of interfering in Hungary’s 2018 elections secretly recording NGO leaders and releasing the footage through right-wing news outlets.

The covert operation conducted Black Cube, as exposed LinkedIn, began in 2020, targeting at least 12 activists and journalists critical of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The recorded conversations were later amplified through pro-government media ahead of the country’s April 2022 elections, which saw Orban secure a resounding victory.

Orsolya Jeney, former director of Amnesty International Hungary and one of the targets of the hidden camera campaign, emphasized the extensive coverage the footage received in Hungarian media, stating that it was effectively weaponized for propaganda purposes. Dalibor Rohac, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and another targeted individual, remarked on the worrying implications of such covert operations, highlighting the lack of fairness in Hungarian elections despite the appearance of being free.

The exposure of Black Cube’s involvement in this covert video campaign underscores the challenges faced activists, journalists, and NGOs advocating for transparency and opposing governments that seek to suppress dissenting voices.

