New Strategy Exposed: Black Cube’s LinkedIn Network Targeting Hungarian Activists

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that private spy firm Black Cube utilized LinkedIn to launch a hidden video campaign aimed at Hungarian activists and journalists during the central European country’s recent elections. LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, confirmed that Black Cube, an Israeli company notorious for its undercover operations, created a network of fake personas that used fake job postings to connect with targets on the platform.

The campaign, discovered a researcher at LinkedIn, involved engaging in video conversations with some of the targets off-platform. Clips from these conversations were later used in a campaign to discredit non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Hungary. Mona Damian, the LinkedIn researcher, made these revelations at the Cyberwarcon conference in Arlington, Virginia.

LinkedIn took immediate action removing the network of fake Black Cube-run accounts and shutting down Black Cube’s company page on the platform due to clear violations of its terms of service and the high volume of abuse. However, LinkedIn did not disclose the identity of the entity that Black Cube might have been working for.

Black Cube, known for its involvement in high-profile cases such as working on behalf of Hollywood figure Harvey Weinstein, released a statement insisting that their work is limited to litigation and “white-collar crime,” and they operate according to legal advice. They have consistently denied any involvement in the cyber world.

It is significant to note that Black Cube’s tactics of using hidden cameras and undercover operatives to gather information are not new. In 2018, Politico reported that the firm was accused of interfering with Hungary’s elections secretly recording NGO leaders and then publishing the footage on right-wing news outlets.

The operation conducted Black Cube through LinkedIn began in 2020 and specifically targeted activists and journalists critical of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Some of the victims, including former director of Amnesty International Hungary Orsolya Jeney, expressed their dismay at how the footage was widely covered in Hungarian media in the weeks leading up to the elections, branding it as propaganda.

While the impact of Black Cube’s campaign on the election results remains uncertain, Dalibor Rohac, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and one of the targets, highlighted that the operation reflects the overall atmosphere surrounding elections in Hungary. He argued that despite being labeled as “free,” Hungarian elections are far from fair.

This revelation sheds light on the growing influence of private spy firms and the potential dangers they pose to democratic processes. As governments worldwide grapple with the challenges of disinformation and cyber espionage, it becomes imperative to address these issues and safeguard the integrity of elections.

