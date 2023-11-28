LinkedIn Expands Features to Empower Healthcare Professionals Amidst the Rising Nurse Shortage

LinkedIn, the leading career-focused social media platform, continues to make strategic enhancements to support healthcare professionals in finding job opportunities, advancing their skills, and expanding their networks. In response to the growing nurse shortage and the emergence of innovative staffing startups in the healthcare industry, LinkedIn rolled out new features to stay competitive and ensure healthcare professionals can navigate the evolving job market effectively.

One key update includes tailored job search filters designed specifically for nursing professionals. These customizable filters enable nurses to refine their job search results based on their specialties, preferred shifts, schedules, and licenses. By activating the “Open to Work” feature on their LinkedIn profiles, nurses can also signal their job preferences to recruiters, enhancing the chances of finding their ideal roles.

Recognizing the significance of skills in candidate searches, LinkedIn implemented more than 65 new nursing credentials and 35 new skills related to various nursing specialties. Nurses can now showcase their expertise in areas ranging from pediatrics and neonatal care to hospice, palliative care, and home health. This holistic representation of skills helps nursing professionals present a comprehensive profile that reflects their qualifications and aspirations in the field.

To facilitate professional networking, LinkedIn delivers additional tools and services for nursing professionals. The platform has become a hub for healthcare companies to share industry insights, with a 30% increase in healthcare-related posts year-over-year. Over 3 million nurses in the U.S. leverage LinkedIn to pursue career growth opportunities, evident from the fact that two nurses apply for a job through the platform every minute.

Despite these efforts, the healthcare industry continues to grapple with a critical nurse shortage. According to a survey analysis the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), nearly 100,000 registered nurses left the field during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an additional 800,000 intend to follow suit 2027. Senior health system executives emphasize the severity of this shortage, with 94 out of 100 leaders describing it as “critical” and over two-thirds admitting to lacking adequate nursing staff for large-scale health crises.

The nurse shortage crisis has fueled the rapid growth of technology-driven staffing startups in healthcare. These platforms, such as ShiftMed, ShiftKey, Trusted Health, IntelyCare, and Nomad Health, leverage innovative solutions to help hospitals address staffing gaps. Investors have taken notice, with these startups collectively raising over $700 million between June 2021 and June 2022, with total funding exceeding $1.15 billion as of June 2022.

Recognizing the urgency to address the nursing shortage, the Biden administration recently pledged a $100 million investment to train more nurses and bolster the healthcare workforce. As LinkedIn and various startups work towards empowering healthcare professionals, concerted efforts from industry and government stakeholders are crucial in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the nursing workforce.

