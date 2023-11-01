LinkedIn Introduces New AI-Powered Experience for Premium Subscribers

LinkedIn, the global professional networking platform, is launching an innovative AI-powered experience for a select group of Premium subscribers. This move comes as LinkedIn celebrates reaching one billion members on its platform.

With this new AI-powered feature, users’ feed posts will be analyzed to uncover key opportunities with just a single click. This intelligent technology will sift through lengthy articles, videos, and posts, suggesting relevant information that can be beneficial to the user, allowing them to focus on taking action.

To enhance the user experience, LinkedIn has partnered with Microsoft Bing to provide timely and comprehensive information about current world events. Whenever a trending topic triggers a question, users can expect quick and insightful responses through expert articles and discussions from both LinkedIn and across the internet.

Job seekers will also benefit from an improved experience on LinkedIn. The new job seeker feature promises a seamless and delightful interaction for researching job roles, companies, and interview preparation, making the job search process more efficient and effective.

Earlier this year, LinkedIn introduced ‘Recruiter 2024,’ a powerful AI-assisted recruiting platform aimed at helping companies find the right candidates from LinkedIn’s extensive talent pool. This robust tool uses generative AI to optimize search queries and generate a refined list of exceptional candidates for recruitment professionals.

As LinkedIn continues to strengthen its position as a leading professional networking platform, these AI-powered enhancements offer users a more personalized and efficient experience, enabling them to make the most of their time on the platform.

FAQ

1. What is the new AI-powered experience on LinkedIn?

LinkedIn’s new AI-powered experience analyzes users’ feed posts and provides key opportunities with just one click, saving users valuable time suggesting relevant information.

2. How does LinkedIn provide timely information on trending topics?

LinkedIn has partnered with Microsoft Bing to deliver up-to-date and comprehensive information on current world events. Users can expect swift responses in the form of expert articles and discussions from LinkedIn and other web sources.

3. How does LinkedIn support job seekers?

The new job seeker experience on LinkedIn offers a seamless and delightful interaction for researching roles, companies, and interview preparation, streamlining the job search process for users.

4. What is ‘Recruiter 2024’ on LinkedIn?

‘Recruiter 2024’ is an AI-assisted recruiting platform that utilizes generative AI to enhance search queries and help recruitment professionals identify stronger candidates from LinkedIn’s talent pool.