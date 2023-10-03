LinkedIn Introduces AI Tools for Marketing, Recruiting, and Coaching

LinkedIn has unveiled a set of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools aimed at improving marketing, recruiting, and employee coaching strategies. This comes shortly after the platform released a collection of AI features tailored for salespeople. These tools enhance the ability to identify potential buyers and provide contextual data about their respective companies.

The first tool, called Accelerate, is integrated with Campaign Manager, which allows marketers to launch ad campaigns on LinkedIn. Utilizing AI, Accelerate automatically generates ad campaigns with marketing copy and visuals, as well as suggests target audiences for advertisements. Marketers can consult a built-in chatbot to better understand campaign settings and make manual adjustments if necessary.

The second tool, Recruiter 2024, is designed to assist human resources professionals in finding job candidates. With a chatbot-like interface, recruiters can input natural language instructions to search for potential applicants. LinkedIn claims that this interface not only simplifies the process of writing search queries but also delivers more relevant candidate recommendations from a wider pool.

The third AI tool is intended for LinkedIn Learning, the platform’s educational service offering employee training courses. This tool enhances the learning experience providing AI-powered coaching. Users can ask questions about business topics and receive guidance in a natural language format. The tool initially focuses on leadership and management, with the chatbot clarifying complex questions and recommending detailed educational resources on LinkedIn Learning.

LinkedIn is currently running pilot tests of these AI features with select customers and expects to make them more widely available later this year.

Overall, these new AI tools from LinkedIn aim to improve marketing campaign efficiency, streamline the recruitment process, and enhance employee learning experiences.

