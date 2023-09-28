20 Rising Startups in India: Adapting and Innovating Amidst Challenges

The Indian startup ecosystem has faced immense challenges in the past year, including funding constraints, layoffs, and leadership changes. However, amidst these trying times, several startups have emerged as trailblazers, adapting to the circumstances and showcasing impressive growth. LinkedIn’s latest list features 20 young Indian startups that have not only thrived but are also capturing the attention of investors and top talent.

1. Zepto

Zepto, founded in 2021, is a quick-commerce company that delivers groceries and essentials across 10 cities in India. The Mumbai-based startup became India’s first unicorn in 2023 after raising $200 million.

2. BluSmart

BluSmart, established in 2018, offers electric ride-hailing services in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru with a fleet of 4,500 electric cars. They plan to expand to 10,000 cars and invest in setting up electric chargers across India.

3. Ditto Insurance

Ditto Insurance, founded in 2018, is an insurtech startup that helps people compare, understand, and buy insurance policies through their online platform. The company is actively hiring freshers for the coming year.

4. Pocket FM

Pocket FM, established in 2018, is an audio series platform that offers entertainment across various genres and Indian languages. With a content library spanning over 100,000 hours, Pocket FM claims to have 80 million listeners globally.

5. Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace, based in Hyderabad, specializes in futuristic space-launch vehicle design and building. In 2022, the startup became the first Indian private company to launch a rocket into space with its mission Prarambh.

6. GoKwik

GoKwik provides data and technology-led solutions for eCommerce and D2C brands to enhance customer experience and boost conversion rates and revenue growth. They utilize AI/ML technologies to address challenges in the shopping experience.

7. Fi

Fi is a financial app with an in-built savings account that offers investment options such as mutual funds and personal loans. The company is hiring talent in backend engineering, DevOps, product design, analytics, and more.

8. Sprinto

Sprinto automates information security compliances and privacy laws for software-as-a-service companies. Founded in 2020, the company supports more than 15 compliances and helps monitor entity-level risks and controls.

The remaining 12 startups on the list are:

– Supersourcing: A B2B AI-enabled platform for hiring remote engineers.

– GrowthSchool: Partners with instructors to offer cohort-based courses on personal and professional growth topics.

– Jar: An automated gold savings app that allows people to invest spare change in digital gold.

– Shyft: A wellness and life management platform that offers various programs and solutions.

– Teachnook: An e-learning platform offering curated programs and mentorship from industry experts.

– StockGro: A social investment platform that educates and allows users to build trading skills in a simulated environment.

– Exponent Energy: Simplifies energy for electric vehicles and offers rapid charging solutions.

– Housr: Provides luxury co-living and accommodation solutions for millennials and working professionals.

– AccioJob: An edtech startup offering courses in full-stack web development.

Overall, these rising startups in India have shown resilience, innovation, and adaptability in a challenging environment, making them attractive to investors and job seekers alike.

Sources:

– ET Tech

– blusmart

– LinkedIn (Article source)