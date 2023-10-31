LinkedIn Introduces Verification Badges to Enhance User Security in Brazil

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has officially launched verification badges in Brazil. This new feature adds an extra layer of security to the platform, allowing Brazilian users to verify their identities and display a visible verification badge on their profiles to indicate that their accounts have been authenticated. The process can be completed using corporate email addresses or passports with NFC chips.

After successfully testing work email verifications with a small group of individuals last year, LinkedIn has now expanded the availability to its members in Brazil. Users can obtain the verification badge providing their corporate email associated with their employer. Once LinkedIn internally analyzes and confirms the validity, the badge will be displayed on the user’s profile, specifically in the “About this profile” section. For security purposes, work emails are verified employers and need to be re-verified every 365 days.

In addition to corporate emails, users also have the option to verify their identities using their passports. This feature was developed in collaboration with the identity verification platform, Persona. Upon entering the LinkedIn page, whether it be through the app or desktop, users will receive a prompt on their profiles suggesting that they verify their identities. By selecting “Verify now,” users can complete the verification process.

Milton Beck, LinkedIn’s General Director for Latin America and Africa, stated that their focus is on providing users and clients with a secure platform where they can interact with a professional and trustworthy community to build their careers or expand their businesses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of the verification badges introduced LinkedIn in Brazil?

The verification badges serve as an additional security measure and allow users to display that their LinkedIn accounts have been authenticated.

2. How can Brazilian users verify their identities on LinkedIn?

Brazilian users can verify their identities using either their corporate email addresses associated with their employers or their passports with NFC chips.

3. How often do work emails need to be re-verified on LinkedIn?

Work emails need to be re-verified every 365 days for security purposes.

4. Is there an alternative method for identity verification on LinkedIn?

Yes, users also have the option to verify their identities using passports, through a partnership with the identity verification platform, Persona.