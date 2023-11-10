Tired of Twitter? Consider LinkedIn as a Surprising Alternative

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter a year ago, many Twitter users have been searching for alternative platforms to escape the changes brought about the new owner. Platforms like Bluesky, Mastodon, and Meta’s alternative, Threads, have emerged as potential alternatives. However, the proliferation of these Twitter-like platforms has led to a disaggregation of users’ Twitter networks, with some choosing a single alternative and others scattering their posts across various platforms.

After extensive exploration, there seems to be only one viable replacement for Twitter: LinkedIn. Despite Twitter’s reputation as a platform for dissenting voices, subcultures, and anonymous accounts, its most prominent users are often individuals associated with companies or organizations. This domain has traditionally been LinkedIn’s focus, serving as a social network where professionals can connect with colleagues and expand their professional network.

While LinkedIn once had a reputation for being stale and filled with thirsty networkers, it has undergone a transformation in recent years. Alongside business-related content, users now share personal stories, engage in political commentary, and vent their frustrations. LinkedIn has embraced modernization, introducing features like badges for influencers and article-writing tools.

On the other hand, Twitter is experiencing a shift towards self-promotion and influencer culture. Clout-chasing is incentivized the platform’s algorithm, resulting in an influx of promotional content. LinkedIn, with its focus on professionals and authentic connections, offers a refreshing alternative.

While LinkedIn may not replicate all the unique elements of Twitter, such as its underground sensibility and casual language, it provides a reminiscent experience of the centralized internet of the past decade. As evidence of LinkedIn’s growing popularity, the platform generated $15 billion in revenue for Microsoft last year, and LinkedIn users posted 41% more content in Spring 2023 compared to the same period in 2021.

So, if you’re tired of the changes on Twitter and looking for a platform with a more professional and honest atmosphere, consider LinkedIn as a surprising alternative.