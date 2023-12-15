LinkedIn Chooses Not to Relocate Data Centre Infrastructure to Azure

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned Microsoft, has decided against moving its data centre infrastructure to Azure, according to a report CNBC. This decision diverges from the previous announcement made in 2019 Mohak Shroff, LinkedIn’s senior vice president of engineering, regarding a planned migration of all LinkedIn workloads to the public cloud.

While LinkedIn will not be moving its data centre infrastructure to Azure, it still uses certain components of Azure for specific infrastructure needs. This includes running 100 employee-facing applications that leverage Azure FrontDoor, consolidating data centre locations, and supporting team collaboration and productivity.

In recent months, LinkedIn has focused on enhancing its platform with artificial intelligence (AI)-based features. These features are rolled out to a select group of premium subscribers and assist with upskilling, job search, and networking. In addition, LinkedIn introduced a new AI feature that generates a first draft for users based on their description of what they want to say. They also launched an AI-generated Copy Suggestions tool to help ad creative professionals create high-performing intro text and headlines using data from their LinkedIn Page.

LinkedIn’s decision to not relocate its data centre infrastructure to Azure may be a strategic move aimed at maintaining flexibility in their infrastructure choices. By leveraging Azure for certain components while keeping their data centres separate, LinkedIn can tailor their infrastructure solutions to their specific needs. This allows them to scale their platform to accommodate their growing user base while delivering unique value to their members and customers.

As the competition in the professional networking space continues to heat up, it will be interesting to see how LinkedIn’s infrastructure choices and AI-powered features contribute to their ongoing success.