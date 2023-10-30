How LinkedIn Can Be a Gold Mine for Cybercriminals

LinkedIn, one of the most popular social networking platforms today, is not only a valuable resource for professionals but also a gold mine of information for cybercriminals. While data breaches on various websites are one way that criminals obtain personal information such as phone numbers and email addresses, LinkedIn profiles are another significant source.

“LinkedIn tends to be used for professional purposes, and users try to expand their networks to gain contacts or potential job opportunities. With this in mind, many users configure their profiles to be receptive and full of contact information, which cybercriminals undoubtedly exploit,” says Camilo Gutierrez Amaya, head of Research at ESET Latin America.

Instead of purchasing leaked information, a criminal only needs to use a web crawler specifically designed for LinkedIn. This type of automated software systematically navigates the internet and indexes information, including contact details, from LinkedIn profiles.

This highlights the importance of managing and protecting the information shared on LinkedIn. Users should be cautious about the amount of personal information they include on their profiles, especially contact information that can be easily accessed cybercriminals.

LinkedIn itself has implemented security measures to protect users, such as two-factor authentication and privacy settings. However, it is ultimately the responsibility of users to be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions to safeguard their personal data.

FAQ:

Q: Is LinkedIn a valuable resource for professionals?

A: Yes, LinkedIn is a popular social networking platform used for professional purposes.

Q: How can cybercriminals obtain personal information from LinkedIn?

A: Cybercriminals can use web crawlers, automated software that collects information from websites, to gather personal contact details from LinkedIn profiles.

Q: What should LinkedIn users do to protect their personal information?

A: Users should be cautious about the amount of personal information they include on their profiles and utilize privacy settings and two-factor authentication provided LinkedIn.