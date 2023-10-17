LinkedIn to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees as Business Declines

LinkedIn, the social networking platform owned Microsoft, is set to lay off hundreds of employees as the company faces declining business prospects. In May of this year, the company announced the elimination of hundreds of jobs, but due to worsening economic conditions, more job cuts are now necessary. The layoffs will primarily affect software engineers, talent teams, and finance departments. However, the company also plans to create 250 new external positions. LinkedIn currently employs around 20,000 people and generates revenue through advertising sales and fees for recruitment and sales services.

The decision to lay off employees earlier this year came as a surprise, as the company had experienced revenue growth in the previous year. However, the CEO of LinkedIn, Ryan Roslansky, explained that the layoffs were necessary due to the deteriorating global economic outlook.

LinkedIn is not the only tech company facing layoffs. According to Layoffs.fyi, more than 240,000 tech jobs have been eliminated this year alone, with the number reaching over 400,000 when including the previous year. Companies such as Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, as well as Philips, SAP, IBM, Xiaomi, and Twitter, have all announced significant job cuts.

The tech industry has been hit a wave of layoffs, reflecting the challenging economic conditions and uncertainty in the market. Despite LinkedIn’s revenue growth in recent quarters, the company is proactively streamlining operations to remain competitive and navigate the changing landscape.

