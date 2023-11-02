New LinkedIn Premium Experience Enhances Job Search with AI-Powered Tools

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has recently launched a new and improved Premium experience that incorporates AI tools to enhance the job search process for both recruiters and job seekers. The introduction of these AI-driven features aims to provide a more personalized and engaging experience for LinkedIn users.

The new Premium experience is being initially rolled out to a select group of LinkedIn subscribers. It offers two notable AI-powered features: Job Search Coach and Information Summary Tool.

The Job Search Coach is designed to assist users in finding job opportunities that align with their skills and preferences. It provides valuable insights on job fit, positioning strategies, interview preparation, and more. This tool aims to streamline the job search process and empower users with the information they need to succeed in their career ambitions.

The Information Summary Tool, on the other hand, leverages AI to analyze a user’s profile, including articles and comments posted, and presents key information in a single click. It aims to save users time condensing lengthy articles or videos into concise summaries. The tool also integrates Microsoft Bing to provide timely and comprehensive information about current events and topics of interest, sourced from both LinkedIn and the wider web.

These new AI-powered tools complement the existing features of LinkedIn Premium, such as AI-driven profile writing assistance and the “Top Choice” feature, which allows job seekers to indicate their preferred positions to employers.

LinkedIn Premium subscribers can access these new features at no additional cost. Users who want to try out the enhanced experience can take advantage of a one-month free trial of LinkedIn Premium Career. After the trial period, the subscription is available at a monthly cost of €39.66.

The introduction of these AI-powered tools not only caters to the growing demand for personalized job search experiences but also reflects LinkedIn’s commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance the overall user experience.

FAQs

1. How can the Job Search Coach feature help me?

The Job Search Coach feature utilizes AI to provide valuable guidance and insights during your job search. It can help you find job opportunities that align with your skills, provide strategies for positioning yourself effectively, and offer advice on interview preparation. This tool aims to enhance your job search experience and increase your chances of success.

2. What is the Information Summary Tool?

The Information Summary Tool is an AI-powered feature that analyzes your profile content, including articles and comments you have posted. It condenses this information into concise summaries, saving you time and effort. Additionally, it integrates with Microsoft Bing to provide up-to-date and comprehensive information on current events and topics of interest.

3. How much does LinkedIn Premium cost?

The subscription cost for LinkedIn Premium is €39.66 per month. However, users can take advantage of a one-month free trial of LinkedIn Premium Career to experience the enhanced features before committing to the subscription.