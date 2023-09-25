Tips for Starting a Job Search

Lilja, who is just starting her career, and Aaro, who has recently been laid off after 35 years of work, are both faced with the challenge of starting a job search. Saana Rossi, an entrepreneur, consultant, and author with a long history in HR, and Pipsa Aro, the CEO of Pipsa Aro House of Ikigai, offer advice on how to approach the job search process.

One of the most important factors to consider when starting a job search is to identify what interests and motivates you. Whether you are just starting out in your career or looking for a change, it is essential to take the time to think about your passions and what kind of work and company would align with your interests. Avoid the common mistake of applying for every job available and instead take the time to consider what you truly want and which organizations would be a good fit.

When it comes to reaching out to potential employers, there are various methods you can use, such as email, company websites, or LinkedIn. LinkedIn, in particular, is a valuable platform for professionals in different industries. A well-crafted profile on LinkedIn can attract attention from recruiters and potentially lead to job opportunities without even having to actively apply.

For older professionals considering a career change, it is important to assess whether they want to stay in the same industry or explore new possibilities. They should also consider whether retraining is necessary or if their existing skills and expertise can be applied in different roles. It is important to note that job changes and layoffs are common in today’s work environment, so there is no need to feel uncertain or ashamed about these experiences when applying for new positions.

When it comes to creating a strong CV or resume, content is more important than format. It is crucial to tailor your CV to the specific job you are applying for and highlight your core skills and accomplishments. Simply stating your job title is not enough; you should provide concrete details about the size of the company you’ve worked for, the responsibilities you’ve had, and any successes and achievements. There are different ways to present your CV, including traditional Word or PDF formats, as well as portfolio-style CVs or PowerPoint presentations to showcase your work and projects.

A good CV is usually one to two pages long and should be customized for each application. Employers are not just interested in your technical skills, but also in getting to know you as a person. It is essential to communicate your motivations, strengths, and interests, as well as provide insights into your personal life and hobbies. Instead of just listing your hobbies, provide more details and share experiences that showcase your personality.

Preparing for a job interview involves researching the company and understanding their goals and responsibilities. It is also helpful to identify three important points you want to convey during the interview, even if you are not specifically