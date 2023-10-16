LinkedIn to Cut 668 Jobs as Part of Streamlining Efforts

LinkedIn, a wholly owned subsidiary of Microsoft Corp., has announced that it will lay off 668 employees from its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. This reduction in workforce represents more than 3% of LinkedIn’s global employees. In a statement, the company acknowledged that talent changes are challenging but necessary in order to effectively manage their business. They also emphasized their ongoing commitment to investing in strategic priorities and delivering value to their members and customers.

The decision to downsize is part of LinkedIn’s efforts to streamline their organizational structures and decision-making processes. While job cuts can be difficult for individuals affected, they are sometimes crucial for companies seeking to optimize operations and resources. Through this restructuring, LinkedIn aims to improve overall efficiency and align its workforce with its long-term objectives.

LinkedIn remains dedicated to its mission of connecting professionals and creating opportunities in the digital space. Despite the layoffs, the company continues to prioritize investments in key areas that will drive future growth and enhance member and customer experiences. By strategically reallocating resources, LinkedIn aims to stay at the forefront of the industry and deliver innovative solutions to its users.

It is worth noting that MarketWatch, operated Dow Jones & Co., has independently published this content. The information was sourced from Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.

