LinkedIn Reverses Decision to Migrate to Azure Cloud, Continues Use of Physical Data Centers

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, has decided to abandon its plans to migrate its data center technology to Microsoft’s Azure cloud. This marks a significant reversal from its previous announcement in 2019 to switch to Azure. Instead, LinkedIn will continue to rely on its physical data centers.

The project, known as Blueshift, aimed to take advantage of Azure’s innovative hardware and software offerings, as well as its global scale. However, sources familiar with the matter revealed that the decision to halt the migration was made last year. Executive officials clarified that the project was being put on hold rather than being canceled entirely.

LinkedIn’s Chief Technology Officer, Raghu Hiremagalur, explained in a memo to research and development employees that the company would still utilize some Azure services. However, the focus would now be on scaling and innovating its on-premises infrastructure. The decision was driven Azure’s high demand and LinkedIn’s own platform growth, which led to the reallocation of resources to external Azure customers.

Although the migration has been paused, LinkedIn continues to rely on Azure to complement its infrastructure needs and is investing further in its data centers. Currently, the company runs 100 employee-facing applications on Azure and is utilizing Azure FrontDoor. Additionally, efforts are underway to consolidate multiple data center locations under a single roof.

LinkedIn encountered challenges during the planned migration due to its attempt to use its own software tools instead of Azure’s readily available options. As a result, the company is now constructing an additional data center to meet its computing requirements.

This decision represents a setback for Microsoft, as the tech giant relies on cloud technology and services for its growth. While Azure continues to play a crucial role in supporting LinkedIn’s collaboration and productivity, the company’s decision to maintain physical data centers highlights its unique needs and priorities.

