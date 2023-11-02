The Power of a Clear Customer Promise in B2B Marketing

In the fast-paced world of marketing, it’s easy to get lost in the complexities of strategy and execution. However, Jann Schwarz, founder of LinkedIn’s B2B Institute thinktank, believes that a brand’s ability to make a clear and compelling promise to its customers is a vital component of long-term success. Taking inspiration from our furry friends, Schwarz highlights the significance of simplicity in marketing.

The Challenge: Reaching the Untapped Audience

The vast majority (95%) of B2B clients are not actively seeking products or services at any given moment. This presents a challenge for marketers: how do they connect with this untapped audience, which represents a significant opportunity for future sales? The answer lies in delivering a clear customer promise.

Striking a Balance Between Products and Brand

In the marketing world, there is often a divide between those who prioritize product features and specifications and those who advocate for brand-driven marketing. However, finding a way to reconcile these two paths is key. The solution lies in distilling the message into a single, powerful concept: the customer promise. By integrating product information with brand identity, businesses can communicate effectively with their audience.

The Power of a Customer Promise

Extensive research, conducted in collaboration with organizations like Cannes Lions, has shown the impact of a customer promise on campaign effectiveness. Surprisingly, only 40% of ads make a clear customer promise, highlighting the untapped potential in this area.

Identifying Brand Promises That Aren’t Customer Promises

One interesting finding of the research is the distinction between brand promises and customer promises. While brand promises focus on the company itself, customer promises center around the needs and desires of the customer.

The Quintessential Example: Geico

Geico, a car insurance provider, has mastered the art of the customer promise. They overcame the challenge of a name that had little relevance to the offerings creating a promise of simplicity and savings – “15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance.” This clear and effective message resonates with customers.

The Impact: Long-Term Brand Health

Campaigns that make a clear customer promise have been shown to drive long-term brand health. They outperform campaigns that lack such a promise across various factors, including market share growth. This highlights the importance of integrating the customer promise into marketing, sales, and customer experience strategies.

Simplicity Reigns Supreme

In a complex marketing landscape, simplicity is key. Making a clear customer promise goes beyond good marketing; it is a pathway to long-term success. By learning from dogs chasing Frisbees, marketers can embrace the power of simplicity in their messaging, creating a lasting impact on their audience.

FAQ

What is a customer promise?

A customer promise is a clear and compelling message that a brand communicates to its customers, highlighting the value and benefits they can expect from the brand’s products or services.

Why is a customer promise important in B2B marketing?

In the B2B market, where customers often have complex needs and multiple options to choose from, a clear customer promise helps businesses stand out and connect with their target audience. It simplifies the decision-making process for customers and builds trust and credibility.

How can businesses identify their customer promise?

To identify their customer promise, businesses should analyze their product offerings, understand their target audience’s needs and pain points, and develop a clear and concise message that addresses those needs and sets them apart from competitors.

What are the benefits of a customer promise?

A clear customer promise brings several benefits to a business, including improved brand recognition and recall, increased customer loyalty and satisfaction, and long-term brand growth. It aligns all aspects of the business, from product strategy to marketing and sales, around a common goal.