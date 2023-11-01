New AI Tools on LinkedIn: Personalized Digests and Content Writing Assistance

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, is venturing into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with its latest offerings. With over 1 billion users expected this month, the company aims to enhance user experience providing personalized digests and content writing assistance through AI technology.

The new AI tools, initially available to Premium users, will be accessible in three key areas. Users can utilize AI to curate their feed, allowing for more relevant content. Additionally, the AI tools can analyze linked articles, helping users generate intelligent comments when sharing the articles. Lastly, the tools can be applied during job searches, assisting users in crafting impactful responses to recruiters or aiding recruiters in reaching out to potential candidates.

Gyanda Sachdeva, the VP of product management at LinkedIn, shared insights about the company’s plans to expand the AI tools based on user feedback and how they are being perceived Premium users. The broadened availability of these AI tools to all LinkedIn users is a consideration, depending on their effectiveness and value.

LinkedIn is leveraging OpenAI APIs from Azure, combining them with its proprietary data to develop generative AI outputs that are customized to individual users. Although specific details about LinkedIn’s unique contributions remain undisclosed, the result is akin to a personalized version of ChatGPT. When two distinct individuals read the same article on LinkedIn and employ the AI tools to summarize or comment on it, the AI algorithm takes into account their professional profiles and site activities to provide personalized summaries.

LinkedIn’s decision to integrate AI tools is driven multiple factors. Firstly, it aims to elevate social media engagement enticing users to click more, create content, and spend increased time on the platform. Secondly, the incorporation of AI technology allows LinkedIn to stay current and relevant in the ever-evolving landscape. Lastly, the introduction of generative AI tools seeks to enhance LinkedIn’s Premium business segment, which contributed significantly to the company’s $15 billion in revenue last year.

Overall, LinkedIn’s foray into AI is a strategic move to provide users with a more personalized experience, foster engagement, and solidify its position as a leading professional networking platform. With the promise of more innovative AI features on the horizon, LinkedIn aims to continue its growth trajectory well into the future.

FAQs