LinkedIn’s Humorous Ad Campaign Highlights Generational Gap in Understanding Careers

LinkedIn recently launched an entertaining ad campaign titled ‘No One Knows What You Do,’ which humorously captures the struggle that B2B marketers face in explaining their jobs to their parents. The campaign showcases the generational and technological disconnect between marketers and their parents, while emphasizing LinkedIn as a vital platform for professionals in the marketing industry.

The campaign features two spots, ‘Cloud Sales’ and ‘Acronym Daughter.’ In ‘Cloud Sales,’ a mother hilariously confuses her child’s job in the digital realm with “clowns” instead of “the cloud.” Meanwhile, in ‘Acronym Daughter,’ a father struggles to comprehend his daughter’s use of industry terms like SEO and KPI, fearing that she has lost the ability to articulate a sentence.

Despite the confusion experienced parents, the ad campaign highlights LinkedIn’s global professional community of over 1 billion members who do understand what marketers do. This reiterates the idea that LinkedIn is the go-to platform for B2B connections and networking.

Jim Habig, vice-president of marketing at LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, expressed pride in the campaign, stating that it resonates with anyone who has worked in B2B marketing. Explaining one’s job in this field can be a challenging task, and this campaign effectively captures that shared experience. The ads were produced Maximum Effort, the agency founded actor Ryan Reynolds.

The ‘No One Knows What You Do’ campaign will be launched in the US, UK, and 16 additional markets across various platforms, including LinkedIn’s owned channels, paid media, connected TV, and social platforms like Reddit. This light-hearted campaign follows The Drum’s B2B Worldfest in London, further highlighting the significance of creative marketing efforts in the industry.

