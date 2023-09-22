LinkedIn Appoints Anita Lam as Head of Global Marketing Solutions for Hong Kong and Taiwan

LinkedIn has announced the appointment of Anita Lam as the new head of global marketing solutions for Hong Kong and Taiwan. With over 12 years of experience at Meta, Lam brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.

In her new position, Lam will be focused on driving growth in LinkedIn’s business leveraging the potential of her team and fostering a culture of learning, innovation, and collaboration. Her extensive experience in industries, branding, marketing, and client partnerships will undoubtedly contribute to the success of LinkedIn in these regions.

Lam expressed her excitement about joining the talented team at LinkedIn and her eagerness to contribute to the shared objectives of the company. She emphasized her passion for LinkedIn’s mission and her confidence in achieving remarkable things together with her team.

This appointment comes at an interesting time for LinkedIn, as the company recently announced its foray into connected television (CTV) advertising. This move aims to cater to the needs of business-to-business (B2B) brands that want to reach LinkedIn members who may not be active on the platform throughout the day.

LinkedIn’s commitment to innovation and expanding its offerings highlights the company’s dedication to serving its members and providing value to its advertising partners. With Lam’s leadership, LinkedIn is poised to strengthen its presence and drive growth in the Hong Kong and Taiwan markets.

