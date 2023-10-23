LinkedIn Launches Advertising Database for Market Research

LinkedIn has recently launched its advertising database in compliance with the Digital Services Act, which came into effect for the 19 major platforms in August. This new feature allows users to search for information about advertisers, such as who advertised, when they did so, and in which country. This tool is particularly useful for businesses operating in the B2B sector as it enables them to conduct competitive analysis and gain insights into the advertising budgets invested on LinkedIn, based on the number of ads appearing in the search results.

The advertising database on LinkedIn serves multiple purposes. Firstly, it provides a clear overview of the advertising landscape on the platform, allowing businesses to gauge the level of competition they may face. By analyzing the number and frequency of ads different companies, users can gain an understanding of the marketing efforts undertaken their competitors. This can help inform strategic decision-making and provide inspiration for creative advertising strategies.

Furthermore, the availability of this database offers valuable insights into the advertising budgets allocated to LinkedIn campaigns. By analyzing the volume of ads from various advertisers, businesses can estimate the level of investment required to effectively reach their target audience on the platform. This information can be used to inform budget allocation decisions and optimize advertising strategies for maximum impact.

Overall, LinkedIn’s advertising database provides a powerful tool for market research and competitive analysis in the B2B sector. Its user-friendly interface allows businesses to easily access and analyze advertising data, enabling them to stay informed about industry trends, understand their competitors’ strategies, and make data-driven decisions to optimize their own advertising campaigns.

