Exploring the Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s No Return Mode

In an exciting development for fans of The Last of Us Part 2, the highly anticipated remastered version of the game is set to arrive on January 19. Alongside various additions and tweaks, one of the most intriguing features is a new roguelike survival mode called No Return. While details have been scarce, a recently discovered LinkedIn profile may provide some insights into what players can expect.

Former Naughty Dog developer Colin Freeman, who worked on QA Testing and Developer Support for TLOU2 Remastered, mentioned his involvement with “12 different No Return roguelike level layouts” in his profile. This suggests that players will potentially face a variety of unique challenges as they progress through the mode. Whether these layouts are entirely distinct or variations of a smaller number of backdrops remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the prospect of diverse layouts promises to keep the gameplay experience fresh and engaging.

It’s worth noting that Freeman’s statement does not confirm that the 12 layouts he worked on encompass all the levels available in the game. As with any development process, changes and cuts may occur before the final release. Therefore, it’s essential to await official confirmation before placing too much emphasis on this number.

According to PlayStation’s blog post about the game, No Return mode will offer players multiple paths to choose from during each run. Additionally, there will be unique twists that introduce unexpected factors into encounters, adding an element of surprise and suspense. Furthermore, players will have the opportunity to play as different characters, each with their own distinct traits that cater to various playstyles. Notable members of the playable roster include Dina, Ellie’s partner, and Lev.

In recent months, Naughty Dog, like many other studios in the gaming industry, has made staffing adjustments. At least 25 contractors had their contracts cut short, giving rise to speculation about the studio’s future projects and direction.

