LinkedIn Hits 1 Billion Users and Boosts AI Functionality for Premium Accounts

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional social networking platform, announced that it has surpassed 1 billion users and is introducing additional Artificial Intelligence (AI) features for its premium accounts.

Achieving the 1 billion user milestone places LinkedIn in a superior position compared to other social media platforms, including rivals like Meta Platforms. According to the company, 80% of recent members come from outside the United States.

While LinkedIn offers a free membership option, it also provides paid subscriptions for $39.99 per month, including new AI functionalities that assist users in determining if they are strong candidates for job offerings based on their profile information.

The AI system can also guide users in making changes to their profiles to improve their competitiveness for job opportunities. Recently, LinkedIn introduced a button that condenses long posts into key points tailored to each user.

However, the success of LinkedIn also has a dark side, as cybercriminals utilize web crawlers to exploit the platform.

Web crawlers are software tools used to index information about websites and their contents. According to the cybersecurity company ESET, cybercriminals use web crawlers to gather information and potentially steal data from the business-focused social network.

An attack through LinkedIn could aim for more than just extortion of individuals. As a professional networking platform, it grants access to organizational data, enabling cybercriminals to collect information about workers or other organizations such as suppliers, partners, or clients, thereby identifying new potential targets.

To safeguard against cybercriminal attacks, it is recommended to exercise caution when establishing connections, evaluate the information being shared, and consider the timing of sharing sensitive data.

FAQ:

