LinkedIn, a Microsoft Subsidiary, Announces Layoffs due to Slow Hiring Demand

LinkedIn, a professional networking platform owned Microsoft, has announced that it will be laying off 668 employees from its engineering, recruiting, and finance teams. This marks the second round of job cuts for the company this year. The layoffs, affecting more than 3% of the total 20,000 employees, come amidst a slowdown in hiring demand and the uncertain economic climate of the technology sector.

The technology industry has already witnessed tens of thousands of job cuts this year, with 141,516 employees being laid off in the first half of the year, compared to approximately 6,000 during the same period last year. This data comes from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an employment firm.

LinkedIn generates its revenue primarily through advertising on its platform, as well as through billing subscriptions to recruiters and sales professionals who use the network to find candidates. In an effort to streamline its operations and enable faster decision-making, the company previously eliminated 716 jobs in its sales, operations, and support teams.

The announcement underscores the challenges faced the technology sector in a slowing job market. LinkedIn, like many other companies in the industry, is adapting to these changes making targeted reductions in its workforce to align with the current demand.

