LinkedIn Introduces Free Profile Verification in Brazil

LinkedIn users in Brazil can now obtain the verified profile badge on the professional networking platform for free. This feature, which aims to enhance trust and authenticity, was announced the social network on Tuesday and is already available in other countries.

To achieve the verified badge, users must have their company participate in the verification program. While LinkedIn hasn’t provided specific details about how this process works, professionals need to include their corporate email on their profile. The verification, which can be done through either a corporate email or an NFC chip-enabled passport, remains valid for 365 days. This means users will need to reconfirm their work email every year.

Unlike other social media platforms that charge for verification, LinkedIn has taken a different approach offering this service free of charge. Facebook and Instagram introduced the Meta Verified program in June with a monthly fee of R$ 55 for each platform, providing increased security and priority support. Meanwhile, the former Twitter app, now known as X, offers the X Premium subscription starting from R$ 42 per month. This subscription grants users the verified badge and greater visibility within the platform’s algorithms.

With this move, LinkedIn aims to add an extra layer of trust and authenticity to its platform, making it easier for professionals to establish and maintain their credibility online. By offering free profile verification, LinkedIn distinguishes itself from other social media platforms, providing users with a valuable service without the need for additional costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I get my LinkedIn profile verified?

To get your LinkedIn profile verified, your company must participate in the verification program. Make sure to include your corporate email on your profile and follow the verification process.

2. How long does the LinkedIn verification last?

The LinkedIn verification lasts for 365 days. After a year, you will need to reconfirm your work email to maintain the verified status.

3. Is profile verification free on LinkedIn?

Yes, LinkedIn offers profile verification for free. Unlike other social media platforms that charge for this service, LinkedIn aims to provide an extra layer of trust and authenticity without additional costs.