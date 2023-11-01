A New Level of Security: LinkedIn Launches Verification Badge for Brazilian Users

LinkedIn users in Brazil will now have access to a new feature. The company announced on Tuesday (31) the launch of a verification badge in the country. The goal of this new addition is to provide an extra layer of security to the platform.

With the verification badge on LinkedIn, Brazilian users will be able to authenticate their profiles for free, gaining a visible badge that will showcase their verified status to the public. This verification can be done through their work emails or utilizing passports with NFC technology.

Following LinkedIn’s internal analysis, which confirms the user’s identity, the verification badge will appear in the “About this profile” section. Corporate emails are verified the respective companies, and re-verification is required after one year.

Another available option for validation is through passports, a feature created in partnership with Persona, an identity authentication platform. Once users log into LinkedIn through the app or desktop, they will receive the option to undergo verification on their profiles. If they choose to verify, they simply need to click the “Verify now” button.

As the world’s largest professional social network, LinkedIn had previously tested work email verifications with a small group of people last year. Now, the company has expanded this availability to a wider audience in Brazil.

With the launch of the verification badge, LinkedIn aims to provide its users with a sense of trust and credibility, offering an additional layer of security to their profiles.

FAQ:

1. How can I verify my LinkedIn profile in Brazil?

You can verify your LinkedIn profile in Brazil for free using your work email or passport with NFC technology.

2. How will the verification badge appear on my profile?

After LinkedIn’s internal analysis confirms your identity, the verification badge will be visible in the “About this profile” section.

3. Do I need to re-verify my profile?

If you verify your profile using a corporate email, re-verification is required after one year.

4. Can I verify my profile using a passport?

Yes, LinkedIn has partnered with Persona to allow users to verify their profiles using passports with NFC technology.

5. Why did LinkedIn introduce the verification badge?

LinkedIn introduced the verification badge to provide users with a higher level of security and to showcase verified profiles to the public.