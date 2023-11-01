New LinkedIn Feature Enhances Account Security for Brazilian Users

LinkedIn users in Brazil are set to benefit from a new functionality aimed at providing enhanced account security. The company has announced the launch of a verification badge in the country, allowing users to authenticate their profiles for free and gain a visible stamp of verification.

To achieve verification, Brazilian users can choose between two options: verifying their profiles through their work emails or using their passports with NFC technology. Once the LinkedIn team internally verifies the user’s identity, the verification badge will appear in the “About this profile” section. While corporate emails are confirmed the respective companies, those who opt for passport verification will leverage a partnership between LinkedIn and Persona, an identity authentication platform.

The new feature offers users the ability to add an extra layer of security to their profiles, reassuring connections and potential employers about the authenticity of their information. The verification process will need to be repeated annually for users with corporate email verification.

LinkedIn, the largest professional networking platform globally, had previously tested email verification with a select group of users last year. With this recent announcement, the availability of verification has been expanded to a broader audience in Brazil.

