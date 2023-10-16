Microsoft’s LinkedIn to Lay Off 668 Employees in Second Round of Job Cuts

Microsoft’s LinkedIn is set to lay off 668 employees in its engineering, talent, and finance teams, as the demand for hiring services decreases. This marks the second round of job cuts for the social media network this year, adding to the already significant job losses in the technology sector due to an uncertain economic outlook.

The layoffs will impact over 3% of LinkedIn’s 20,000-strong workforce. The technology sector has witnessed the layoff of 141,516 employees in the first half of this year, compared to only 6,000 employees a year ago, reflecting the challenges faced the industry.

LinkedIn generates revenue through ad sales and subscriptions to recruiting and sales professionals who utilize the platform to find suitable job candidates. In May, the social media network made the decision to cut 716 jobs across sales, operations, and support teams to streamline its operations and make quicker decisions.

It is important to note that these layoffs are not exclusive to LinkedIn, as companies across the sector have been forced to downsize due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current environment has led many businesses to reevaluate their priorities and make adjustments to ensure long-term sustainability.

As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for companies to adapt and find innovative ways to navigate challenging times. The job cuts at LinkedIn could be seen as a strategic move to realign resources and strengthen the company’s position in the market.

Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn remains a prominent platform for professionals to network, search for job opportunities, and engage with industry-related content. The company will need to focus on enhancing its services to meet the changing needs of its users and continue to capitalize on its extensive user base.

With the economy slowly recovering and businesses adjusting to new realities, it is hoped that the technology sector, including LinkedIn, will regain its momentum and create new opportunities for growth and employment.

Sources:

– Thomson Reuters

– Challenger, Gray & Christmas