Microsoft’s LinkedIn to Lay Off 668 Employees in Second Round of Job Cuts

Microsoft’s LinkedIn, the social media network for professionals, is set to lay off 668 employees across its engineering, talent, and finance teams in its second round of job cuts this year. The layoffs will affect more than 3% of the company’s workforce.

This move follows a previous round of layoffs in May, where the company cut 716 jobs in sales, operations, and support teams. These job cuts were aimed at streamlining operations and making quicker decisions.

LinkedIn’s revenue for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023 increased 5% compared to the previous quarter. The company generates revenue through advertisements on its site and subscriptions for recruiting and sales professionals.

Microsoft attributes the layoffs to a slowdown in hiring in various sectors, which has affected LinkedIn’s operations. Despite the job cuts, the company remains committed to investing in strategic priorities for the future and delivering value to its members and customers.

LinkedIn, which surpassed $15 billion in annual revenue for the first time in its last fiscal year, will provide full support to the affected employees during this transition.

Source:

– Reuters (no URL provided)

– Forbes (no URL provided)

– Axios (no URL provided)