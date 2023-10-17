LinkedIn Announces Layoffs as Tech Sector Reductions Continue

LinkedIn has revealed that it will be laying off 668 employees in the United States, affecting various departments including engineering, product, talent, and finance. This move comes as part of a trend in the tech sector, where job reductions have increased from 93,000 positions in 2022 to over 153,000 in 2023.

According to tech.co, the reasons for these layoffs in the tech industry include the current economic climate, over-hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). While some companies are experiencing financial issues, others are replacing jobs with AI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard.

LinkedIn did not provide specific reasons for its staff reductions, but the company has stated that this restructuring is meant to support LinkedIn as a whole. The cuts are reported to include positions in research and development, finance, human resources, and engineering management. The majority of the layoffs are expected to come from the engineering department.

In a memo viewed CNBC, LinkedIn executives Mohak Shroff and Tomer Cohen explained that the company needs to adapt its organizational structures to improve agility and accountability. This restructuring is part of their efforts to prioritize key initiatives for achieving their business goals.

LinkedIn has reassured its employees that it is committed to providing full support and ensuring they are treated with care and respect during this transition. This is not the first time LinkedIn has made layoffs, as the company laid off an undisclosed number of staff in its recruiting department earlier this year. In addition, it shuttered 716 positions in China in May as part of changes to its global business organization.

As the tech sector continues to navigate the challenges of the current economic climate and the advancement of AI, it is likely that more companies may implement similar restructuring measures. These layoffs highlight the need for organizations to prioritize efficiency and adaptability while also providing support to affected employees.

Sources:

– Tech.co

– CNBC

– Reuters

– Business Insider

– Fast Company

– SHRM Online