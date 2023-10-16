LinkedIn Announces Layoffs as Part of Organizational Restructuring

LinkedIn, the business social networking platform owned Microsoft, has announced that it will be laying off 668 employees, which constitutes more than 3% of its global workforce. This move is part of LinkedIn’s alleged organizational restructuring efforts and marks the second round of mass layoffs at the company this year. The impacted roles include those in engineering, product, talent, and finance teams.

According to LinkedIn, “talent changes are a difficult, but necessary and regular part of managing our business.” The company states that while it is adapting its organizational structures and streamlining decision-making, it will continue to invest in strategic priorities to deliver value for its members and customers.

The layoffs will affect the nearly 20,000 employees across LinkedIn’s 36 offices worldwide. Despite the layoffs, the company recently reported surpassing $15 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, with a 5% year-over-year growth and 7% growth in constant currency.

LinkedIn executives Mohak Shroff and Tomer Cohen wrote in a memo to staff that as the company executes its plans for FY24, it needs to evolve how it works and what it prioritizes to achieve its business goals. This includes adapting organizational structures to improve agility and accountability, establishing clear ownership, and driving efficiency and transparency through reduced layers.

Microsoft’s acquisition of a 49% stake in OpenAI and the release of AI features on LinkedIn this year, such as AI-powered coaching for premium subscribers and an AI-assisted candidate discovery feature for recruiters, have raised questions about the impact of AI on the layoffs. However, a LinkedIn spokesperson did not directly respond to queries, stating that the restructuring is to support LinkedIn’s future broadly.

This round of layoffs follows the one in May, where LinkedIn laid off 716 employees from its China-based jobs app, InCareer. Despite recording an 8% growth in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company cited the need to manage expenses for the layoffs.

