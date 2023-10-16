LinkedIn Announces Second Round of Layoffs as It Continues to Grow

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, has announced that it will be laying off approximately 668 employees across various teams. This comes just months after the company laid off 716 employees in May as part of a reorganization effort. The latest round of cuts is said to be focused on streamlining decision-making processes within the company.

Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn continues to experience significant growth, with its revenue exceeding $15 billion for the first time in the last fiscal year. The platform has been making headlines recently for its resurgence, with influencers and CEOs flocking to LinkedIn to build their brands.

One area that LinkedIn has been particularly focused on is artificial intelligence (AI). The company has been leveraging AI technology to develop tools for generating profile and job descriptions, as well as AI-powered conversation starters. There are also rumors suggesting that LinkedIn is working on an AI job coach.

While the tech industry as a whole has been facing cost-cutting measures, LinkedIn’s growth and revenue numbers indicate that it is weathering the storm relatively well. With its continued investment in AI technology and its position as a leading professional networking platform, LinkedIn appears to be well-positioned for further growth in the future.

