LinkedIn Announces Layoffs, Cutting 3% of Workforce

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned career network, has revealed plans to lay off hundreds of employees, accounting for approximately 3% of its workforce. The job cuts will affect around 668 roles across multiple teams, including engineering, product, talent, and finance. The company stated that these talent changes are necessary for effective business management.

This announcement follows a previous round of layoffs in May, where more than 700 positions were cut. Additionally, LinkedIn’s parent company, Microsoft, has also experienced significant workforce reductions this year. Microsoft acquired LinkedIn in 2016 for a staggering $26 billion (£21 billion).

Despite the layoffs, LinkedIn continues to experience growth. Recently, the company reported annual revenue exceeding $15 billion (£12 billion) for the first time in the fiscal year ending June. The popular professional networking service generates income through platform advertisements and premium subscriptions from users.

LinkedIn currently employs approximately 19,500 individuals. In contrast, Microsoft employs more than half a million people globally, with 221,000 full-time employees as of July. With its recent acquisition of video game-maker Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is further expanding its workforce. The $69 billion (£56 billion) deal, which concluded Friday, will see thousands of employees join Microsoft’s ranks.

As of late last year, Activision Blizzard reported having 13,000 employees. The acquisition signifies Microsoft’s strategic move into the gaming industry and aligns with its broader expansion plans.

Overall, these layoffs are part of LinkedIn’s ongoing efforts to maintain efficient operations while adapting to market changes and emerging industry trends.

