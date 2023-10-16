LinkedIn to Lay Off 668 Employees amid Slow Hiring Demand

Microsoft-owned social media platform LinkedIn has announced that it will be laying off 668 employees from its engineering, talent, and finance teams. This move comes as the demand for hiring services slows down in the current economic climate. These job cuts account for over 3% of the company’s 20,000 employees.

The technology sector has seen a significant number of job losses this year, with over 141,000 employees being laid off in the first half of the year. This is a stark contrast to the 6,000 job cuts witnessed during the same period last year. The uncertain economic outlook has prompted companies to streamline operations and reduce costs.

LinkedIn generates revenue through advertising sales and charging for subscriptions to its recruiting and sales professionals. These professionals use the platform to find suitable candidates for job openings. In an effort to improve efficiency and decision-making processes, the company had previously laid off 716 employees in sales, operations, and support teams in May.

It is important for companies to adapt to the changing market conditions and make necessary adjustments to remain competitive. While these job cuts may be unfortunate for those affected, they are often a strategic decision to ensure long-term viability and success.

