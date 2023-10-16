LinkedIn Announces Second Round of Layoffs amidst Continued Growth

LinkedIn, a Microsoft division, has revealed that it will be implementing a second round of layoffs. Approximately 668 employees from various departments, including engineering, product, talent, and finance, will be affected these cuts. This follows LinkedIn’s previous announcement in May, where it unveiled plans to lay off 716 workers and shut down its job search app in China. In total, the company will have reduced its workforce nearly 1,400 employees this year.

In response to the layoffs, LinkedIn emphasized that it remains committed to its long-term strategies and goals. The company stated that it is proactively adjusting its organizational structures and decision-making processes to better align with its strategic priorities. Despite these changes, LinkedIn assured that it will continue to invest in the future and deliver value to its members and customers.

In terms of performance, Microsoft recently reported that LinkedIn’s earnings had experienced a five percent year-over-year increase, as outlined in its April to June earnings report. The company highlighted that LinkedIn has seen consistent growth in membership over the past eight quarters, surpassing 950 million users.

LinkedIn is not the only tech giant implementing workforce reductions this year. In the first few months of 2023, Microsoft laid off approximately 10,000 employees. These layoffs across the industry reflect broader trends within the tech sector.

As LinkedIn navigates through this transitional period, it is committed to providing support to impacted employees and ensuring they are treated with care and respect. Microsoft will be disclosing its financial results for the July-September period, its first quarter of the fiscal year, on October 24.

[1] “LinkedIn announces layoffs as Microsoft’s cuts start” – Engadget

[2] Microsoft Earnings Report – Official Microsoft website